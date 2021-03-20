Tick-tock until the ‘free education’ bomb goes off

PREMIUM!
Tick-tock until the ‘free education’ bomb goes offColumns 2 hours ago
Students are a highly privileged group. Who would not want to be a cosseted student in a country with over 50% youth unemployment?
EDITOR'S CHOICE
local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF
General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer
Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents
World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’