 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

King Zwelithini’s ‘transition’ reminds us to return to our roots

Columns 2 hours ago

While the Zulu nation weeps, they boldly share the lessons of our heritage.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
18 Mar 2021
06:00:12 AM
PREMIUM!
King Zwelithini’s ‘transition’ reminds us to return to our roots

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images

The death of the Zulu king, though vastly removed from this feminist city slicker, was a reminder of how far we have drifted from the practices and knowledge of our cultures. When I heard that King Goodwill Zwelithini had died, the proud southern Sotho woman in me – with a hint of Cosmo – immediately posted a picture of the Morena oa Basotho Moshoeshoe and captioned it: “…in other news, the Zulu King has died.” Allow me to explain. For years, history as we know it in its colonised form has dictated to us what is important to know –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Bitcoin on course to use nearly 1% of the world’s electricity

General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary

Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world

World Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead

Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.