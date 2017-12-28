 
menu
Columns 28.12.2017 07:34 am

Spoilt for choice at Christmas

Yvonne Fontyn
A picture taken on December 17, 2017 shows New Year wishes written on cards hanging on a Christmas tree in a coffee shop in the Syrian capital Damascus, with the one in the centre reading in Arabic: "Peace, happiness, success in 2018 and in all years

A picture taken on December 17, 2017 shows New Year wishes written on cards hanging on a Christmas tree in a coffee shop in the Syrian capital Damascus, with the one in the centre reading in Arabic: "Peace, happiness, success in 2018 and in all years

Apart from the figurines, there is everything from mugs and bowls to bath squirters, hovercraft, games and swimming goggles. They are a licence to print money – and for parents to spend it.

Another Christmas done and dusted.

For many of us, it is the only time we see certain far-flung or reclusive relatives, just a time to get together and exchange gifts, and a special time for the kids.

Most of my siblings are closer to 60 than 40 but I’ve got one much younger brother, and he’s got one daughter he had later in life. So she is the baby of the family, not only cosseted by adoring parents but also surrounded by doting aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends.

I think even she was overwhelmed by the number of presents under the tree with her name on them.

As she opened one novel item after another, I became aware of the huge industry invested in designing and manufacturing playthings for youngsters. Toys marked “surprise” were big this year.

My niece got a pink ball about the size of a grapefruit and inside was a doll and in separate packages, her dress, a pair of ice skates, a black beret and a bottle which, when you fill it with water and place it in her mouth, makes tears come out of her eyes.

The doll is made by the LOL company in China and with some models, when you put their heads in water, their hair changes colour.

The Chinese capacity for innovation and out-of-the-box thinking is unending, it seems.

And as ridiculous as a child whose hair changes colour, who wears a beret and cries when she drinks water may sound to you, it made sense to some toy designer and is raking in millions for the LOL company.

Looking at these toys, you wonder why you hadn’t come up with something like this yourself.

PJ Masks, for example, is such a simple idea: Three children become superheroes at bedtime, when they put their pyjamas on, and take off in a glider to save the planet from scheming villains.

As usual, the TV show has spawned characters, cars and all sorts of installations to play with, and the bright red PJ Masks Owl Glider was zooming around the living room, playing its catchy theme tune. Another sure winner is Paw Patrol, with its hero pups.

Again, a simple but genius idea, because kids love dogs, on the whole. Looking online at the ranges both of these manufacturers offer, I was gobsmacked.

Apart from the figurines, there is everything from mugs and bowls to bath squirters, hovercraft, games and swimming goggles. They are a licence to print money – and for parents to spend it.

You’ve got the added impetus of a brand kids go dilly for and virtually no end to the products you can bring out.

As for the educational value, they seem to spur the imagination but may be limiting because there is a limited script they can stick to.

Once the PJ kids and the hero pups have caught the villains a few times, what’s next?

Still, my niece showed no danger of boredom and she is a lucky, lucky girl – she had lots of gifts to choose from and many loving adults to show her how they work.

Why red and green are the colours of Christmas

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Zuma to host Xmas party for senior citizens 26.12.2017
Why red and green are the colours of Christmas 21.12.2017
Xmas not what it used to be 18.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.