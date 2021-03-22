 
 
Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

Opinion

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has explained why it wants direct prison time for Jacob Zuma. And it puts up a strong case.

Bernadette Wicks
22 Mar 2021
06:45:08 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture Neil McCartney

This week, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will try to persuade the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to declare former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt and jail him for two years. It’s an unprecedented bid in South Africa and one the entire country will no doubt be watching closely – save for the man at the centre of it. Contempt of court proceedings are not, in and of themselves, uncommon. What is uncommon is, however, is contempt of court proceedings brought against the country’s former first citizen – in the highest court. ALSO READ: Zondo commission to ask...

