 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Public protector Mkhwebane is Ramaphosa’s acid test

Opinion 27 mins ago

Will Ramaphosa suspend Mkhwebane? Such a move will risk opprobrium from his opponents but will send a strong message that he is not to be trifled with.

Editorial
17 Mar 2021
05:33:22 AM
PREMIUM!
Public protector Mkhwebane is Ramaphosa’s acid test

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Supplied

The old saying that “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings” is an appropriate dampener to the euphoria which might be felt in some political quarters about the double blows controversial Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was dealt yesterday. First, the Constitutional Court rejected Mkhwebane’s attempt to block any parliamentary inquiry into her fitness for office. Then, in an unprecedented show of agreement across party lines, 275 MPs voted for a DA-proposed motion that parliament institute an official probe into Mkhwebane, while just 40 voted against the inquiry. Despite previous ANC vows that its MPs should never vote for any...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Municipality ‘steals cables every week to ensure emergency procurement’

Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.