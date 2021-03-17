 
 
Nsfas miscreants need to see jail

Opinion 21 mins ago

There should be a special place in hell for those who steal from the poor.

Editorial
17 Mar 2021
05:40:08 AM
Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Twitter.

“Its senior managers lacked formal qualifications, engaged in unscrupulous procurement and lacked internal audit independence.” That statement could sum up any ANC-run government department. But while students countrywide rise up as they struggle financially to get through university, that statement applies to the organisation which is supposed to be helping them, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas). According to acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, her office is investigating R7 billion in “irregular expenditure” by Nsfas. The investigation had revealed Nsfas allegedly lacked the ability to raise funds and recover loans, lacked the ability to disburse correct amounts and delayed...

