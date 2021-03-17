Nsfas miscreants need to see jail

“Its senior managers lacked formal qualifications, engaged in unscrupulous procurement and lacked internal audit independence.” That statement could sum up any ANC-run government department. But while students countrywide rise up as they struggle financially to get through university, that statement applies to the organisation which is supposed to be helping them, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas). According to acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, her office is investigating R7 billion in “irregular expenditure” by Nsfas. The investigation had revealed Nsfas allegedly lacked the ability to raise funds and recover loans, lacked the ability to disburse correct amounts and delayed...

“Its senior managers lacked formal qualifications, engaged in unscrupulous procurement and lacked internal audit independence.” That statement could sum up any ANC-run government department.

But while students countrywide rise up as they struggle financially to get through university, that statement applies to the organisation which is supposed to be helping them, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

According to acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, her office is investigating R7 billion in “irregular expenditure” by Nsfas.

The investigation had revealed Nsfas allegedly lacked the ability to raise funds and recover loans, lacked the ability to disburse correct amounts and delayed disbursement to students.

So, yet again, the corruption and inefficiency which go hand in hand with the ANC’s “cadre deployment” are claiming two sets of victims: taxpayers and the disadvantaged, whom those tax rands are supposed to help.

This is tantamount to stealing from the poor and while most South Africans would agree that there should be a special place in hell for those who do this sort of thing, we believe that until that happens, the special place for them should be a jail cell.

