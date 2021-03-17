Go off-grid as much as you can, as soon as possible

PREMIUM!
Go off-grid as much as you can, as soon as possibleOpinion 25 mins ago
Another five years of load shedding and Eskom will see that place where the sun don’t shine. Avoid the nether regions. Go solar.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Government Municipality ‘steals cables every week to ensure emergency procurement’
Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen
Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders
Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’
News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away