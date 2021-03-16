Zulu royal family has the chance to reinvest itself

PREMIUM!
Zulu royal family has the chance to reinvest itselfOpinion 50 mins ago
The death of King Goodwill Zwelithini provides the Zulu royal family with an unprecedented chance to rid itself of the damaging association with any political force.
