Zulu royal family has the chance to reinvest itself

Opinion 50 mins ago

The death of King Goodwill Zwelithini provides the Zulu royal family with an unprecedented chance to rid itself of the damaging association with any political force.

Sydney Majoko
16 Mar 2021
05:10:49 AM
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa

The world over, a picture of Buckingham Palace is recognised as the residence of the royal family. People talk of the “royal family” without prefacing it with “British” because over the years, the family has set itself apart. Politically, they are only figureheads but socially they command the respect of their subjects. AmaZulu royalty, with a bit of work, vision and focus, can have its own “Buckingham Palace” respect worldwide. In the week that AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini died at the age of 72, the world was still discussing Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the third-in-line to the British crown, Prince...

