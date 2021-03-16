 
 
Mbalula’s head must roll – as trains don’t

Opinion 31 mins ago

Instead of photo calls, Fikile Mbalula must work on his resignation letter.

Editorial
16 Mar 2021
05:30:22 AM
Mbalula's head must roll – as trains don't

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles

If Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula hoped yesterday’s press briefing and photo opportunity would give people a sense that things are about to happen in the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), then he was sadly mistaken. All he did was confirm the outrageous extent of incompetence and neglect by ANC-deployed cadres, which has resulted in the near destruction of what once was a public asset which made South Africans proud. Even worse, though, his intention was to toss responsibility for the security of the Prasa infrastructure to local communities. In launching the People’s Responsibility to Protect project in Pretoria,...

