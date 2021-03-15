 
 
Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Opinion 9 hours ago

10 years after Tatane and nine after Marikana, people continue to die at the hands of police, and it is time to demand justice, writes Bernadette Wicks.

Bernadette Wicks
15 Mar 2021
06:20:54 PM
Mthokozisi Ntumba's lifeless body in Braamfontein after he was killed, allegedly by police during protests. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The brutal death of Mthokozisi Ntumba – at this stage, still allegedly – at the hands of the South African Police Service (Saps) last week, has brought the issue of police brutality in South Africa to an ugly head. Sadly, not for the first time, and in all likelihood, not for the last. Ntumba was leaving his doctor’s rooms last Wednesday when, it appears, he became caught in the crossfire of a clash between police and protesting students. Widely circulated footage of the incident paints the former in a damning light, at least preliminarily, and shows the police firing rubber...

