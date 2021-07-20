Extreme weather ‘threatens Eskom network’ in Cape provinces

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom on Tuesday urged customers in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces to “remain patient as extreme weather threatens” the network.

The power utility said it was expecting an increase in faults due to the inclement weather, which has now “put the network at risk and can affect the electricity supply of customers in some areas”.

Moreover, some customers may be without electricity for “long periods of time”, as the weather could have an effect on technical teams’ restoration efforts.

Eskom said large faults on the MV and HV network, which affect “a large number of customers”, or any customer without electricity for more than 48 hours, would be prioritised:

“Eskom will prioritise its response based on the size and duration of the faults.”

Thereafter, faults of more than 24 hours until the recent most recent faults would be attended to.

Faults can be reported via the MyEskom Customer App, by dialling 0860-037-566 or via email: customerservices@eskom.co.za.

This follows the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday warning of two cold fronts, snow and disruptive rainfall in the two provinces this week.

“A week of very cold temperatures is expected across the majority of South Africa from Tuesday, lasting well into the coming weekend, due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country.”

The cold fronts are expected to spread to the central and eastern interior by Thursday, 22 July. The impacts of the first cold front include difficulty navigating at sea for small vessels, which may lead to small craft such as kayaks taking on water and capsizing.

Several weather alerts were issued for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State, for heavy rainfall, gale-force coastal winds, extreme wave heights, and disruptive snowfall.

