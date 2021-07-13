Multimedia
Cheryl Kahla
Deputy online news editor
1 minute read
13 Jul 2021
9:33 am

PICS: Stunning photos of snow in the Northern Cape

Cheryl Kahla

Snow turned the Northern Cape into a winter wonderland yesterday.

Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued level 4 alerts for the weekend, warning of a cold front making landfall in the Cape provinces before moving to the central regions. Apart from the drop in temperature, snow is also expected in some parts of the country.

snow south africa
Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

While the Cape has experienced extreme cold with damaging gale force winds and higher than average wave heights between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, snowfall of up to 15cm is expected in the Western Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape

snow south africa
Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

The images here were taken at Worcester, Sutherland, Rooikloof, Ceres, Hebron and Matroosberg and shared on social media by Storm Report.

snow south africa
Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen
Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel
snow Chantel Sutherland 4
Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel
snow Chantel Sutherland 4
Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel
snow Chantel Sutherland 4
Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel

SOUTH AFRICA

Shutdown SA protests: 489 people arrested in Gauteng and KZN
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Gauteng residents wake up to more protests and burning buildings
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Sassa cash payment points suspended due to unrest
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa: While businesses remain vulnerable, saving lives is the priority
22 hours ago
22 hours ago


