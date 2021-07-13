PICS: Stunning photos of snow in the Northern Cape

Cheryl Kahla

Snow turned the Northern Cape into a winter wonderland yesterday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued level 4 alerts for the weekend, warning of a cold front making landfall in the Cape provinces before moving to the central regions. Apart from the drop in temperature, snow is also expected in some parts of the country.

Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

While the Cape has experienced extreme cold with damaging gale force winds and higher than average wave heights between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, snowfall of up to 15cm is expected in the Western Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape

Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

The images here were taken at Worcester, Sutherland, Rooikloof, Ceres, Hebron and Matroosberg and shared on social media by Storm Report.

Picture: Twitter/Storm Report/Thea Koen

Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel

Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel

Photo: Twitter/Storm Report/Chantel