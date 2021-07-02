Your weekly weekend weather forecast, with a sprinkling of sarcasm

Hein Kaiser

Even if you were able to travel for leisure, you would not want to anyway.

As if the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has not been enough to keep everyone at home, the weather will be playing its part this weekend to keep Gautengers and Capetonians snugly at home.

This as the barrage of fronts hitting the Western Cape continues.

After a week of wet and windy weather, there will be another gust of cold arriving on Saturday morning on the Atlantic seaboard.

If interprovincial travel was not outlawed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adjusted level 4 lockdown, we would have all headed to the lowveld, where temperatures have soared.

DStv’s People’s Weather channel shared a look into how you can enjoy your weekend.

It is going to be a cold one in South Africa’s interior.

It is red wine time or, for South Africans, red grape juice time. Also, if the last cold spell and consequent queues at gas suppliers are anything to go by, get yours early.

In addition, the colder it gets the likelier that Eskom will leave everyone shivering with a healthy dose of load shedding to remind us of our dog-chase-tail reality.

It is not raining, so wet coal would not be the cause. But it is cold, so Murphy’s Law will step in to annoy us all.

In South Africa, our lives are measured by lockdown levels and stages of power cuts.

Like someone tweeted this week: “When the power is on, the water is off. When the water is off, the internet is down. When there is a pandemic presidential family meeting, the glass is not just half empty, it’s dry.”

It’s Vodacom Durban July weekend and racing punters will tell you that this means the going will be soft on the track, but if you are hiding between the covers this weekend, hopefully it is not the case.

There are strong to gale-force winds expected along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastlines.

Do not wear a skirt for the next few days, and visits to the salon may be in vain with hairdos at risk from the westerly gusts.

In fact, it will be windy in most parts of the interior, too, with northwestern parts of the country spared with only a light breeze in the offing.

Sunday seems better to soak up a bit of winter sun in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West but again, thank the National Coronavirus Command Council for sparing travellers the disappointment of cold and wettish weather all the way from KwaZulu-Natal through to Cape Town.

In Bloemfontein and the Northern Cape, it will not be bikini weather either due to the cold front chills.

