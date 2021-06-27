Cold fronts, light snowfall to usher in flooding and strong winds

Cheryl Kahla

Brace for windy, wet and cold to very cold conditions on Monday, 28 June.

Don’t let the sunny weather fool you. The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns two cold fronts and a dusting of snow will leave South Africans shivering once again.

Cape Town weather update

Two cold fronts expected

Jackets at the ready, the cold fronts are expected to make landfall in the Western and Northern Cape on Monday, 28 June 2021.

In addition, heavy rain could possibly lead to localised flooding and strong winds. Cold temperatures and rough seas can be expected along the coast as well.

This will result in windy, wet and cold to very cold conditions. But wait, there’s more. Saws say, “these conditions are expected to continue throughout the week”.

Flooding and rainfall expected

Wayne Venter, a meteorologist at Saws, said the predicted weather conditions “may result in difficult driving conditions during the morning commute”.

He warns that localised flooding would be possible over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the southern half of the West Coast district.

While the western parts of the Western Cape province will likely see rainfall of 20 to 30 mm, higher amounts of 45 to 65 mm are expected over the western mountainous regions.

Informal settlements, low-lying bridges and roads could experience flooding as a result.

Will it snow in the WC?

Light snowfall is a possibility from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Residents in the western high-lying areas of the Western Cape are warned to prepare for cold to very cold conditions.

Farmers in the area are urged to provide shelter to animals as two additional cold fronts are expected.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however.

Warm conditions up north

Residents in the northeastern provinces will experience “a mild to warm week”, Saws said in a statement.

“In contrast, spring-like weather is predicted for the northeastern parts of the country this week, with maximum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties”.

The Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, will experience warm to hot temperatures this week.

