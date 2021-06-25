Your weekend weather forecast, with a touch of satire

Hein Kaiser

If you are travelling to the Mother City, pack an umbrella and raincoat.

When the weather in the Western Cape gets cold and rainy, you can bet your bottom dollar Gauteng will become miserable shortly thereafter.

But that’s next week’s problem.

If you are travelling to the Mother City, beware, fronts will keep coming over the next week or so, says Peoples Weather meteorologist Candice Mckechnie.

Pack an umbrella and raincoat. It will only warm up next week as warmer air starts moving in from the north.

We may be spared tweets by Helen Zille this weekend as the icy cold front moves over the west coast, as the weather is one thing that the DA’s Western Cape government cannot be blamed for or comment on.

But the cold weather it takes inland with it will make the central parts of the country as bitterly cold as the relationship between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

Temperatures will bankrupt the mercury, going below zero in Bloemfontein.

Gautengers can venture outside this weekend as warmer and clear weather lingers all weekend long. It will be sunny and a garden picnic should not be out of the question.

Most people will likely spend the two days off at home as the third Covid-19 wave continues to spread faster than the province’s trademark winter veld fires.

The lowveld will be hotter still, some areas hitting close to 30 degrees, says Mckechnie.

Durbs by the sea and the balance of KwaZulu-Natal will be mild and sunny, too. The Eastern Cape will also have some better, milder weather by Sunday.

Remember to mask up, no matter where you go or what you do. The third wave is real and you do not want a Covid-19 infection to rain on your parade.

Weather data supplied by the People’s Weather Channel on DSTV channel 180 and Openview channel 115.