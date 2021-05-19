Cold weekend ahead as two cold fronts move in on SA

Citizen reporter

A secondary cold front will make landfall on Friday, causing rainfall and light snowfall to persist over the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of two successive cold fronts expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday.

The cold fronts will result in rainy, cold and windy conditions.

“A cold front is set to move in over the southwestern Cape during Thursday morning causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening,” SAWS said.

Strong sustained winds may be experienced over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, it said.

This will result in difficult driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles.

A secondary cold front will make landfall on Friday, causing rainfall and light snowfall to persist over the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Two comforting recipes for colder weather

“Cold conditions will start to invade the central parts of the country during Friday with maximum temperatures dropping significantly to the mid-teens.”

These conditions are expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Saturday and Sunday.

Small stock farmers have been advised to take animals to shelter as the weather conditions may result in losses.

“Minimum temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the central, western and southern interior of the country from Saturday morning, with morning frost possible in some places.”

Weekend weather warnings:

A Yellow level 2 warning for rain resulting in localised flooding is expected over the Cape metropole,

western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg district on Thursday into

Friday (20 to 21 May 2021).

western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg district on Thursday into Friday (20 to 21 May 2021). A Yellow level 2 warning for wind resulting in damage to settlements is expected over the southern

high ground of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape on

Thursday but along the coastal areas between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening,

spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Thursday afternoon, moderating on Friday.

high ground of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape on Thursday but along the coastal areas between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Thursday afternoon, moderating on Friday. A Yellow level 2 warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation is expected between Cape

Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde