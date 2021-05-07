Storms continue to batter Western Cape, more rain expected

Reitumetse Makwea

KZN has 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and Johannesburg and Vereeniging 30% chance of thunderstorms tonight.

Heavy winter storms continue to take a toll on the Western Cape, with more adverse weather conditions expected to continue going into the weekend.

The Overberg district, specifically Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riviersonderend and surrounding areas, continue to be hardest hit by the winter storm that made landfall on Tuesday evening.

SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Brinsby Bulo said more warnings of heavy rains and possible localised flooding had been issued for Cape Town and George from this evening to tomorrow morning.

Moving inland, Bulo said there was a 30% chance of thunderstorms tonight in Johannesburg and Vereeniging, spreading into the Gauteng province overnight to Saturday morning in Pretoria, Springs and Hammanskraal.

“KwaZulu-Natal should also expect a 30% chance of thunderstorm this evening. Tomorrow the chances of rain will increase to 60% all over the province,” he said.

ALSO READ: PICS: Western Cape roads flooded as more rain expected

Yesterday Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said rescue operations were continuing following the death of two people in Bonnievale after the truck they were travelling in became stuck between a river and vineyard.

This is after a cold front and adverse weather conditions in some parts of the Western Cape resulted in widespread showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and very rough sea conditions.

Styan said two people were reported missing, one in Stormsvlei and another in Riviersonderend where the evacuation of 30 farm workers was under way.

A mother and her three children were rescued in Stormsvlei, two men in Riviersonderend and another two in Greyton, with two medical evacuations ongoing in Riviersonderend.

The Malgas community has been cut off by the rising Breede River and the area is at risk of being flooded.

????⚠️ Malgas Pont – Not operational until further notice

Due to current and predicted weather conditions, the pont will need to be anchored up the access slope to avoid being washed away.

The pont will not be able to ferry vehicles and passengers across the river during this time. pic.twitter.com/Hcz7hSxTyR — Overberg District Municipality (@OverbergDM) May 6, 2021

The rising water levels are being monitored by the Department of Water and Sanitation.