PICS: Western Cape roads flooded as more rain expected

Heavy rains, high winds and hail hit greater Cape Town causing flooding and running water in the streets on Wednesday, following a cold front alert from the South African Weather Service (Saws).
The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (WCDMC) said they had geared up for a major storm as a cold front hit the province and surrounding areas.
Earlier this week, Saws warned of heavy rain and flooding over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and southwestern Cape Winelands from Wednesday evening to Friday morning.
See pictures of localised flooding in the Western Cape below:
MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said evacuations were being done in homes that had been affected.
“People being evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park and Struisbaai Community Hall,” he said.
“The Cape Agulhas Municipality joint operational centre has been activated for all disaster management matters.”
#CapeStorm Struisbaai pic.twitter.com/6ERYgLL055
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 5, 2021
ALSO READ: Hold on to your hats! Showers, heavy winds and flooding heading to WC
In a statement, Bredell said all requests for information and queries can be directed to the operational centre at 028-425-5600. WhatsApp messages can also be sent to the communication department at 064-758-4532.
Bredell also said the disaster management centre had several contingency plans in place to keep the public as safe as possible.
Additional regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape:
City of Cape Town – 107 or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357
Overberg – 028 425 1690
West Coast – 022 433 8700
Garden Route – 044 805 5071
Central Karoo – 023 449 8000
Cape Winelands – 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446