PICS: Western Cape roads flooded as more rain expected

Reitumetse Makwea

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of strong-to-gale force winds, rain and rough seas, especially in the southern parts of Western Cape.

Heavy rains, high winds and hail hit greater Cape Town causing flooding and running water in the streets on Wednesday, following a cold front alert from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (WCDMC) said they had geared up for a major storm as a cold front hit the province and surrounding areas.

Earlier this week, Saws warned of heavy rain and flooding over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and southwestern Cape Winelands from Wednesday evening to Friday morning.

See pictures of localised flooding in the Western Cape below:

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas especially in the southern parts of Western Cape from this evening. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town roads flooded as more rain expected until Friday. Picture: Supplied.

MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said evacuations were being done in homes that had been affected.

“People being evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park and Struisbaai Community Hall,” he said.

“The Cape Agulhas Municipality joint operational centre has been activated for all disaster management matters.”

In a statement, Bredell said all requests for information and queries can be directed to the operational centre at 028-425-5600. WhatsApp messages can also be sent to the communication department at 064-758-4532.

Bredell also said the disaster management centre had several contingency plans in place to keep the public as safe as possible.

Additional regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape:

City of Cape Town – 107 or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357

Overberg – 028 425 1690

West Coast – 022 433 8700

Garden Route – 044 805 5071

Central Karoo – 023 449 8000

Cape Winelands – 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446