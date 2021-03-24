Weather service warns of heavy rain in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Free State, western and southern parts of the North West Province and the southern and central parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads, informal settlements and low-lying bridges can be expected. The rainy conditions may also result in difficult driving conditions, increased travel times and minor vehicle accidents,” SAWS said.

The areas expected to experience disruptive rain include Vereeniging, Mogale City, Carletonville, Kempton Park, Johannesburg and Randfontein.

In Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom and Kroonstad “localised flooding of areas with poor drainage systems, low-lying areas, roads and informal settlements which can lead to localised damage to property and loss of agricultural production.

“Difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility and slippery roads can contribute to an increased travel time and minor accidents, especially the afternoon rush hour as people will be travelling from work,” said the weather service.

Mpumalanga will experience cloudy weather at first with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment areas. In the afternoon, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo it will be “cloudy with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.”

In the Western Cape, the wind along the coast will be “moderate to fresh easterly but light north-westerly along the west coast becoming moderate south-westerly by afternoon”.

