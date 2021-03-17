Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Wednesday. The same can be expected in Limpopo, North West and Free State.

Parts of the Western Cape can expect the weather to be “cloudy with fog in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north from the afternoon, but cool with light rain in the south east”.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly in the east until the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, but easterly in the west during the afternoon,” it said.

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 17.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/hfBBdLWO4P — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 17, 2021



Severe thunderstorms are expected in Queenstown, Matatiele and Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. These could result in localised damage to infrastructure and informal settlements and excessive lightning leading to power disruptions.

This comes as a yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours has been issued in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges.

