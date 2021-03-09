Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Gauteng and Limpopo on Tuesday.

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 9.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/WgajylzqXw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 9, 2021

This as a level 5 warning for heavy rain leading to flooding, damaging winds, disruptive rain, and veld fire conditions has been issued for parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

“Localised damage to formal and informal settlements are possible, where some transport routes and travel services may be affected by winds and falling trees. Therefore, some journeys will require longer travel times. High-sided vehicles are at risk of being blown over due to cross winds.

“Over the central and eastern interior, strong north-westerlies and dry conditions may result in localised runaway fires. Localised disruption of small harbours is possible for a short period of time. Due to strong winds and high wave heights, difficulty in navigation is likely. Small vessels and personal water crafts are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality. Localised disruption to beachfront activities can be expected,” said the weather service of Prince Albert, Paarl, Saldanha Bay, Worcester, Grabouw.

Of Hermanus, the weather service said: “Flooding of roads and settlements in both formal and informal settlements are possible that could result in damage to property and infrastructure. Disruption of traffic flow is likely, along with increased motor vehicle accidents, especially in peak hour traffic on Wednesday. Essential services such as water and electricity may be affected. There is a chance for mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas.”

