Mboro on hailstorm: If I didn’t pray, it would have been worse

Incredible Happenings church leader Mapaseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng says if it wasn’t for his prayers, the hailstorm that battered Gauteng on Friday would have been much worse.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), hail hit Benoni, Johannesburg South, and other areas in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The weather service issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the areas.

“Yellow (L2) warning: severe thunderstorms observed over southern City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, spreading northwards to the northern parts of both districts with hail, strong winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding,” the SAWS said on Twitter.

On Friday evening following the hail storm, Mboro inspected some areas in Ekurhuleni to see how much damage had been done.

Speaking to men on the streets who were using the hail to cool their alcohol following a power cut, Mboro said he woke up in the morning on Friday and prayed for the storm to stop.

“I woke up in the morning and prayed, seeking God. If I didn’t pray in the morning, it would have been worse. I spoke about the disasters that would come. We need to know God and to speak the word of God and how to challenge the situation,” said Mboro.

One of the men who were on the streets said he witnessed Mboro pray for the storm to storm.

“The weather changed and it became dark. It started raining with hail, Ntate [Mboro] got out of the car and prayed for the rain to stop. But as he was praying that side, it was messing up this side. If Ntate [Mboro] didn’t pray I don’t know what would have happened,” he said, to which Mboro responded: “You saw I stopped it with my prayers. When all these things happen, the prophet stands for the community and the country.”

