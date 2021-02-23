Heavy rains to continue in Gauteng until Monday, weather service warns

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Gauteng this week, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning the rains could last until Monday.

SAWS issued a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Wednesday that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

This comes as flooding from heavy rains caused extensive damage in parts of Limpopo on Monday.

“For today [Tuesday] we expect isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the southern parts of the province. For tomorrow [Wednesday] we expect widespread showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northern area where it will be scatttered,” said senior meteorologist Jan Vermeulen.

Vermeulen said there is be a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunder showers on Thursday. Rain is expected to continue into the weekend. He said the downpours were set to continue until Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers.

“During the weekend, there will be scattered showers and thunder showers on Saturday and Sunday. It starts clearing past the weekend and we are in for a rainy period,” he said.

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 23.2.2021 pic.twitter.com/aivpLmOXys — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 23, 2021

