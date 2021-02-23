Heavy rains to continue in Gauteng until Monday, weather service warns

Multimedia 23.2.2021 10:27 am

Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Wednesday that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Gauteng this week, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning the rains could last until Monday.

SAWS issued a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Wednesday that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

This comes as flooding from heavy rains caused extensive damage in parts of Limpopo on Monday.

“For today [Tuesday] we expect isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the southern parts of the province. For tomorrow [Wednesday] we expect widespread showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northern area where it will be scatttered,” said senior meteorologist Jan Vermeulen.

Vermeulen said there is be a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunder showers on Thursday. Rain is expected to continue into the weekend. He said the downpours were set to continue until Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers.

“During the weekend, there will be scattered showers and thunder showers on Saturday and Sunday. It starts clearing past the weekend and we are in for a rainy period,” he said.

