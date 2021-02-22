Weather 22.2.2021 11:48 am

SA Weather Service issues weather warnings for Gauteng and Limpopo

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Picture: iStock.

This as tropical storm Guambe is no longer expected to make landfall and is moving out into the Indian Ocean, where it will intensify into a cyclone.

Ths South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng, while a Level 6 warning was issued for Limpopo on Monday.

“Flooding of formal and informal settlements and roads is expected due to heavy rainfall. Low-lying areas roads and bridges will be flooded and can be damaged due to quick runoff which may result in road closures. Difficult driving conditions may be experienced. Damages to property and livelihoods may also occur,” said the SAWS of the Vhembe and Mopani districts in Limpopo.

In Gauteng, disruptive rain can be expected over Mogale City, Krugersdorp and City of Joburg until 2pm on Monday.


KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The same can be expected in Mpumlanga, where isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers will hit the province.

North West and Free State will experience scattered showers and thundershowers.

” Hot in the north-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east at first. The wind along the coast will be light easterly to north-easterly in the south, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong north of Cape Columbine from the afternoon,” said the SAWS of the Western Cape.

