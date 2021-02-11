Parts of SA can expect rainy weather going into the weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal about persistent rainy spells from Friday going into early next week.

According to SAWS, a weak tropical low-pressure system that is currently in the Mozambique Channel is expected to move southwestwards over southern Mozambique, resulting in further possible disruptive rainfall in the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal from Friday evening until Monday.

⚠️Media Release: Further rainfall for areas recently devastated by floods. Dirsuptive rainfall possible in eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga as well as northern KZN from tomorrow Friday evening (12 Feb 2021) into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/lVgmRGb99T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 11, 2021

SAWS said the low-pressure system was not comparable to Tropical Cyclone Eloise but would most likely cause disruptive rainfall, which was a cause for concern for areas that had been previously affected.

“The main concern with this rainfall is that it is expected to affect areas which have recently been negatively impacted.

“This is especially relevant in areas where the ground is saturated, which could exacerbate the current situation even further, as additional rain will rapidly lead to overland runoff and additional flow into rivers and streams already swollen by recent rains,” said SAWS.

TOTAL RAINFALL UNTIL THE END OF SUNDAY – A tropical low is likely to lead to heavy falls of rain over S parts of Mozambique from Friday (100-200mm). – Rainfall is likely to increase over the S lowveld & escarpment of ???????? over the weekend (50-150mm).@_ArriveAlive @ReenvalSA @wmo pic.twitter.com/zXFrmIMAKb — AfricaWeather (@AfricaWeather_) February 11, 2021

The weather service said the expected impacts could include danger to life due to fast flowing streams, flooding of roads and settlements, as strong heavy winds start to pick up on Sunday resulting in damage and the risk of trees or large branches falling.

