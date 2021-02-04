North West motorists urged to avoid N18 in Taung due to flooding

Motorists have been warned to avoid the N18 between Vryburg and Taung as the road had collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the North West province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive rainfall in the province as the effects of Eloise are still felt across the country.

According to the SAWS, the province would continue to receive a plenty of rainfall, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas.

“Flash flooding of low-lying roads and settlements [formal and informal], especially. Reduced visibility is expected due to the heavy downpours, slippery roads and possible major disruption of traffic flows due to flooded and damaged roads, as well as difficult driving conditions.

“Disruption to essential services is also possible as well as danger to life due to fast-flowing streams,” it said.

According to pictures shared on social media, the N18 is flooded, while the N14 road in Kuruman appears to have buckled under pressure, and collapsing as a result.

According to the North West provincial government, most sections of the road are covered by water and cannot be used. Tygerkloof and Brussels area on the N18 are reported to be completely flooded.

“Members of the Disaster Management Team in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District have been dispatched to all affected areas to provide the necessary assistance. Motorists are requested to use alternative routes or cancel their trips until the water has subsided,” it said on Thursday.

