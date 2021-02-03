Weather 3.2.2021 11:39 am

PICS: Parts of SA under water, with much more rain to come into the weekend

Reitumetse Makwea
Luvuvhu River, near Punda Maria. Picture: Twitter @SANParksKNP

The South African weather Service is urging motorists to avoid low-lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance when driving as the roads are wet and slippery.

Several provinces across the country have been experiencing strong winds and heavy downpours in recent days, in the wake of Tropical Storm Eloise.

Forecasters expect the wet weather to continue for several more days.

Gauteng

Gauteng is still experiencing rainy and cloudy weather, as temperatures continue to peak and the Vaal Dam topping 80% and sitting at 82.4%.

However, according to Gauteng Weather there would be some respite in the form of slightly lower rain odds on Wednesday and Thursday, but rising rain was probable from Friday all the way through to the weekend.

Kruger

Gravel roads within the Kruger National Park have been closed due to the recent floods as a safety precaution measure.

The Phabeni bridge was opened but due to a high possibility of the Crocodile River flooding again, it has been closed.

North West

