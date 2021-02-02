Mbalula warns motorists amid level 4 rain warning for three provinces

1/2 Fleurhof, Randburg. Picture; Twitter 2/2 Flooded roads in Randburg, Johanneaburg. Picture; Twitter.

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as persistent heavy rains continue to hit parts of South Africa.

“We know that during rainy conditions, the roads become slippery, there are flash floods in low-lying areas, infrastructure erodes, and visibility is compromised. For this reason, we call upon all road users to be mindful of these factors and adjust their behaviour accordingly,” said Mbalula on Tuesday.

Several provinces across the country have been experiencing strong winds and heavy downpours in recent days, in the wake of Tropical Storm Eloise.

“Motorists must drive with care, refrain from excessive speed, keep a safe following distance and avoid low lying areas which are prone to flooding.

“Pedestrians must wear clothing that promotes distinguishability, in areas with poor visibility,” said Mbalula.

Polo drivers claiming back their status after corona took over…why would you try to cross such floods with polo Ermelo Mpumalanga @danielmarven pic.twitter.com/sLe5M2bpaA — selborn (@selborn_) January 31, 2021

The Gauteng emergency services and South African weather services (SAWS) have also warned motorists to avoid low-lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance, drive cautiously as the roads are wet and slippery.

“Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State on Tuesday,” said the SAWS.

⚠️Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 2, 2021

