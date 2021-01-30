Weather 30.1.2021 04:56 pm

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Limpopo and Mpumalanga next week

Nica Richards
A view of the overflowing Hans Merenskydam that has been spilling over after heavy rains following cyclone Eloise making landfall in Mozambique, 24 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, which is expected to start on Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. 

Disruptive rainfall is expected to return to Limpopo and Mpumalanga next week in earnest.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) estimates the provinces could receive more than 50mm of rain in 24 hours. 

SAWS said flooding was a possibility because soil is still saturated due to tropical depression Eloise.

Rainfall is expected to start on Monday night, and continue into Tuesday morning. 

As such, both provinces have been issued an orange warning, which means possible flooding in low-lying areas, isolated incidents of earth dam wall breaching, traffic and basic service disruptions, flooded roads and flooding in informal settlements. 

The rains will result in dangerous driving conditions and a significant danger to life, as rivers and streams are anticipated to flow fast.

Earlier this week, tropical storm Eloise moved to western Botswana, but forecasters warned the storm was expected to return to the country, and bring with it heavy rainfall. 

Provinces expected to bear the brunt of returned heavy rains include parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape.

At least four people have died and hundreds displaced in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

