Weather 28.1.2021 01:39 pm

Flooding, traffic disruptions in parts of Gauteng (video)

Citizen reporter
Flooding, traffic disruptions in parts of Gauteng (video)

Flooding in Erasmuskloof, Tshwane. Picture: Twitter/@tWeatherSA

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told ‘The Citizen’ the rain would lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Gauteng residents have taken to social media to report incidents of flooding caused by heavy downpours after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 5 warning for the province on Thursday.

In Centurion, there have been reports of flooding and thundershowers. The area is already prone to flooding.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen the rain would lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the disruption of basic services and the displacement of people in some informal settlements.

Disruptions to traffic were also being experienced.

“Most of Gauteng – especially areas like Centurion that are prone to flooding – will be affected with some already affected as we speak,” said Thobela.

Here’s what has been happening with the weather:

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Heavy rain forces Free State labour department offices to close  21.1.2021
First time in 18 years, Port Elizabeth records coldest August day 19.8.2020
Rainy, cold Youth Day predicted for eastern SA, including Gauteng 15.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition