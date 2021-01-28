Flooding, traffic disruptions in parts of Gauteng (video)

Gauteng residents have taken to social media to report incidents of flooding caused by heavy downpours after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 5 warning for the province on Thursday.

In Centurion, there have been reports of flooding and thundershowers. The area is already prone to flooding.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen the rain would lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the disruption of basic services and the displacement of people in some informal settlements.

Disruptions to traffic were also being experienced.

⚠️ Media Release: Disruptive Rainfall expected over the central interior this week. pic.twitter.com/ewRD7DwR6T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2021

“Most of Gauteng – especially areas like Centurion that are prone to flooding – will be affected with some already affected as we speak,” said Thobela.

Here’s what has been happening with the weather:

If you can don’t go anywhere… our drainage systems aren’t handling the rain. Roads are rivers… Scenes in Pretoria right now! pic.twitter.com/UJLX5b5vq1 — Az (@PseudoPhoenix) January 28, 2021

???? DANGER: Multiple reports of FLOODING in parts of PRETORIA on Thursday afternoon. Photos below taken in Erasmuskloof | ????C. Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/s1m0CCU4AP — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 28, 2021

It is raining cats and dogs along Justice Mahomed street in Pretoria.

Small and light motor vehicles struggling to move.@PretoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/iwyh6go7td — PretoriaLIVE (@LivePretoria) January 28, 2021

⚠️ ALERT: ROAD FLOODING in parts of PRETORIA CENTRAL on Thursday afternoon | ???? Supplied pic.twitter.com/EoUVKRh9k1 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 28, 2021

