Level 5 rain alert issued for Gauteng, flood warning for large parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive rain over large parts of the country on Thursday, with a level 5 warning issued for Gauteng.

According to the SAWS’ Lehlohonolo Thobela, the rain will lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the disruption of basic services and the displacement of people in some informal settlements.

Disruptions to traffic can also be expected.

“Most of Gauteng – especially areas like Centurion that are prone to floodings – will be affected with some already affected as we speak,” said Thobela.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam levels continue to rise steadily

A level 5 orange warning has been issued by the SAWS over southern and western Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the western bushveld of Limpopo.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued over the eastern parts of North West and the eastern Free State.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and in places in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thobela said the rain was partially due to the after-effects of tropical storm Eloise, but not exclusively.

“There is also a high-pressure system which has reached the country,” he noted.

⚠️ Media Release: Disruptive Rainfall expected over the central interior this week. pic.twitter.com/ewRD7DwR6T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.