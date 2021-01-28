Weather 28.1.2021 12:36 pm

Level 5 rain alert issued for Gauteng, flood warning for large parts of SA

Christelle du Toit
Picture: Wikimedia Commons

According to the SAWS’ Lehlohonolo Thobela, the rain will lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the disruption of basic services and the displacement of people in some informal settlements.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive rain over large parts of the country on Thursday, with a level 5 warning issued for Gauteng.

Disruptions to traffic can also be expected.

“Most of Gauteng – especially areas like Centurion that are prone to floodings – will be affected with some already affected as we speak,” said Thobela.

A level 5 orange warning has been issued by the SAWS over southern and western Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the western bushveld of Limpopo.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued over the eastern parts of North West and the eastern Free State.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and in places in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thobela said the rain was partially due to the after-effects of tropical storm Eloise, but not exclusively.

“There is also a high-pressure system which has reached the country,” he noted.

