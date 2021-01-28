Planned N3 KZN road closure postponed due to rainy weather

A planned N3 road closure in KwaZulu-Natal by power utility Eskom, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

16h56 27/01 #N3Weather: Overcast conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara to Heidelberg. Please keep a safe following distance. #BuckleUp. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 27, 2021

⚠️Take note of alerts posted: WARNING for disruptive rain leading to flooding expected over Gauteng, parts of North West, eastern Free State, south-western parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and western KZN tomorrow (Thursday). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 27, 2021

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this was due to power lines crossing the highway that needed to be replaced in the Cedara area.

The closure will affect both sides of the highway’s traffic.

#EskomKZN #MediaStatement Postponement: Temporary Closure of the N3 Highway near Cedara pic.twitter.com/tmrokhRfHB — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 28, 2021

A new date will be announced once discussions with the Road Traffic Inspectorate and other relevant stakeholders are concluded.

“Eskom appreciates the road users’ understanding.”

