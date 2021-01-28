Weather 28.1.2021 09:07 am

Planned N3 KZN road closure postponed due to rainy weather

Citizen reporter
Picture for illustration: Twitter/@TrafficSA

Power lines crossing the highway needed to be replaced by Eskom in the Cedara area.

A planned N3 road closure in KwaZulu-Natal by power utility Eskom, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to inclement weather. 

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this was due to power lines crossing the highway that needed to be replaced in the Cedara area. 

The closure will affect both sides of the highway’s traffic. 

A new date will be announced once discussions with the Road Traffic Inspectorate and other relevant stakeholders are concluded.

“Eskom appreciates the road users’ understanding.” 

