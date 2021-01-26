WATCH: Eloise continues to wreak havoc in Kruger Park, Limpopo

Dramatic scenes from intense rainfall in Limpopo continue to pour in on social media, as tropical storm Eloise continues to wreak havoc.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) on Monday said that due to Eloise, the north of the park in the Xanetseni region was heavily flooded, due to water rushing in from the Luvuvhu-Mutale, Shingwedzi and Letaba rivers. Most gravel roads have been closed.

Water is now flowing over the bridge – Lower Sabie pic.twitter.com/5BIz3t7Upr — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 25, 2021

The Shingwedzi rest camp has been evacuated to Mopani rest camp as a precautionary measure.

The southern Marula region of the park was affected on Sunday evening, resulting in floodwaters in the Sabie, Sand and Crocodile rivers. A flood warning was issued on Sunday as well, and as of Monday, the lower Sabie bridge was flooded.

Crocodile Bridge and the low-level bridge outside Skukuza are still closed due to rivers overflowing.

26 / 1 / 2021 Low level bridge outside Skukuza still overflowing. pic.twitter.com/WmMl1llARc — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 26, 2021

South African National Parks (SANParks) said there was no impact on infrastructure in rest camps or staff villages yet, but that low access routes were currently impassable.

Disaster management teams are on standby to monitor the situation.

It is predicted that the northern part of the park will experience moderate rain, while heavier rainfall is predicted in the southern part of the park.

Other parts of Limpopo also continue to experience heavy rainfall.

Dendron, Limpopo

Al 3 Boerdery #Eloise

????Stephanie Van Der Merwe pic.twitter.com/a5xFqmM2vP — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) January 26, 2021

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday issued a level 9 warning for the province.

Residents are urged to avoid low-level bridges and to drive with extreme caution.

