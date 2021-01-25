Family evacuated, another house collapses as Eloise continues to batter KZN

A family living in northern KwaZulu-Natal had to be evacuated, while in another area of the province a house collapsed and injured two people as heavy downpours from Tropical storm Eloise continued to fall.

MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka has called for caution as heavy rains continue in the northern parts of the province.

Hlomuka said since Sunday, heavy rains had been reported in the uMkhanyakude District and in parts of the King Cetshwayo and Zululand districts.

Hlomuka said disaster management teams had responded to cases emanating from the inclement weather conditions.

“In Jozini, a family had to be evacuated when their home was flooded.

“In this case, the family requested to be moved to their relatives who reside in a safer part of the area. This incident took place in ward 6 in eMkhonjeni in the Jozini municipality.

ALSO READ: Heavy rains from Eloise lead to lack of water in Limpopo

“In another case in Abaqulusi, ward 13 at Esilweni, a house collapsed in the early hours of the morning at about 2am, injuring two people. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital and have since been discharged,” Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka said the South African Weather Service (SAWS) had indicated that inclement weather conditions were expected to continue throughout Monday going into the evening, with severe downpours expected in uMkhanyakude where the ground was already saturated with rain water.

“Disaster management teams will be keeping an eye on these developments as the risk of widespread flooding remains very high.

“Residents in Big Five-Hlabisa, Jozini, Mtubatuba and uMhlabuyalinga have been urged to be vigilant and to tune into their community radio stations for the latest updates on the weather conditions,” Hlomuka said.

He appealed to communities to abide by the instructions of their local disaster management officials in areas where evacuations may be required.

“Arrangements for community halls to be opened in high-risk areas have been made where residents can seek shelter. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed should the community halls be utilised.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to expect more rainfall this week as Eloise hits SA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.