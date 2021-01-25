Gauteng residents warned to expect more rainfall this week as Eloise hits SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday warned of more persistent rains for Gauteng this week, as Tropical storm Eloise continues to cause havoc in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

SAWS forecaster, Wayne Venter, on Monday told The Citizen that Gauteng residents could expect more cloudy and windy conditions with scattered showers throughout the day on Monday.

“We have a good chance of rainfall this entire week. Every day we have a 60% chance of showers and possible thundershowers as well,” Venter said.

“Today’s [Monday] rainfall is definitely due to storm Eloise. By tomorrow [Tuesday] we still have a tropical moister over us with some showers, but that system will die down completely tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Eloise was downgraded to an overland depression at the weekend, with winds of 55km/h. However, in Mozambique’s port city of Beira, the damage was extensive with four people killed according to local officials.

The tropical storm was forecast to be heading towards Zimbabwe and northern parts of South Africa.

SAWS issued a red level 10 warning for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday, which could result in widespread disruption to travel services and flooding.

“We had some widespread flooding in eastern parts of Mpumalanga [and] the Mopani district of Limpopo. Those are the areas we saw some widespread flooding yesterday [Sunday] and even this morning.

“The alerts that we have today is still a warning of heavy rainfall for eastern parts of Mpumalanga, northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and along the escapement of Limpopo, and the southwestern bushveld of Limpopo, and also the extreme northeastern parts of North West province,” Venter said.

READ NEXT: Tropical cyclone Eloise: Tshwane warns residents to be on high alert

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.