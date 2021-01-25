PICS: Kruger Park roads flooded as Eloise brings heavy rain to SA’s north

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says South Africans are already feeling the impact of tropical storm Elpoise with more rain to come.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has had to close the Crocodile Bridge Gate due to overflowing rivers.

This as SAWS on Monday warned of more persistent rains for Gauteng this week as well following the havoc in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

In Mpumalanga, motorists were urged to be cautious due to wet roads and the strong winds that uprooted trees, blockading the R537 road between White River and Sabie.

