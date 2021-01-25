Weather 25.1.2021 10:20 am

PICS: Kruger Park roads flooded as Eloise brings heavy rain to SA’s north

Reitumetse Makwea
PICS: Kruger Park roads flooded as Eloise brings heavy rain to SA’s north

The low bridge outside Skukuza over the Sabie River. Picture: Twitter

The Kruger National Park has had to close the Crocodile Bridge Gate due to overflowing rivers.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says South Africans are already feeling the impact of tropical storm Elpoise with more rain to come.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has had to close the Crocodile Bridge Gate due to overflowing rivers.

This as SAWS on Monday warned of more persistent rains for Gauteng this week as well following the havoc in  Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to expect more rainfall this week as Eloise hits SA

Lydenburg

Croc Bridge Gate Image: KNP Twitter.

Eloise uprooted trees and floods streets in Mpumalanga
Picture: Twitter

In Mpumalanga, motorists were urged to be cautious due to wet roads and the strong winds that uprooted trees, blockading the R537 road between White River and Sabie.

Picture: KNP Twitter

Punda Maria area. Picture: KNP Twitter

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains 25.1.2021
Tropical cyclone Eloise: Tshwane warns residents to be on high alert 24.1.2021
Widespread flooding in Mpumalanga and Limpopo – More rain expected 24.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition