Tropical cyclone Eloise: Tshwane warns residents to be on high alert

The City of Tshwane Emergency Service has called on residents in the northern and north eastern parts of the city to be on high alert, as parts of Gauteng may also experience disruptive rain from Monday.

“The disruptive rain is as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which has left some people dead

in Mozambique and caused damage to infrastructure and continue to bring disruptive and

damaging rain accompanied with damaging winds in various parts of the country.

“We call upon residents that may experience rain in the various regions of the City to be vigilant

and alert of possible flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges that could make travelling

difficult, and cause damage to formal and informal settlements.

“The risk of trees being uprooted by the wind and the fact that the ground is already wet in most places remains. This might result in damage to infrastructure and proprieties, as well as danger to humans due to flying debris,” spokesperson Charles Mabaso said on Sunday.

This follows a level 10 warning for disruptive rain in various municipalities in Limpopo and

Mpumalanga on Sunday.

“Eloise is currently over the extreme northern parts of Limpopo resulting in heavy rain in some areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga today and later northern KZN. Main concern will be rainfall. Winds will not be a major factor,” said the South African Weather Service on Sunday morning.

In Limpopo, the Kruger National Park announced that all gravel roads around Mopani were closed, with Boulders and Shipandani not accessible.

“Mopani to Phalaborwa road closed, guests will have to please drive via Letaba to Phalaborwa. All gravel roads and H13-1 tar road in Nxanatseni (Far North) are closed due to flooding. Tsendze Bridge on H14 is under water,” it said.

Bridge to Sirheni washed away. pic.twitter.com/wt7FhuZXR1 — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 24, 2021

Parts of Venda were also flooding.

