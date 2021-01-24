Weather 24.1.2021 04:23 pm

Tropical cyclone Eloise: Tshwane warns residents to be on high alert

Citizen reporter
Picture: South African Weather Service

In Limpopo, the Kruger National Park announced that all gravel roads around Mopani were closed, with Boulders and Shipandani not accessible.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Service has called on residents in the northern and north eastern parts of the city to be on high alert, as parts of Gauteng may also experience disruptive rain from Monday.

“The disruptive rain is as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which has left some people dead
in Mozambique and caused damage to infrastructure and continue to bring disruptive and
damaging rain accompanied with damaging winds in various parts of the country.

“We call upon residents that may experience rain in the various regions of the City to be vigilant
and alert of possible flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges that could make travelling
difficult, and cause damage to formal and informal settlements.

“The risk of trees being uprooted by the wind and the fact that the ground is already wet in most places remains. This might result in damage to infrastructure and proprieties, as well as danger to humans due to flying debris,” spokesperson Charles Mabaso said on Sunday.

This follows a level 10 warning for disruptive rain in various municipalities in Limpopo and
Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Eloise is currently over the extreme northern parts of Limpopo resulting in heavy rain in some areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga today and later northern KZN. Main concern will be rainfall. Winds will not be a major factor,” said the South African Weather Service on Sunday morning. 

In Limpopo, the Kruger National Park announced that all gravel roads around Mopani were closed, with Boulders and Shipandani not accessible.

“Mopani to Phalaborwa road closed, guests will have to please drive via Letaba to Phalaborwa. All gravel roads and H13-1 tar road in Nxanatseni (Far North) are closed due to flooding. Tsendze Bridge on H14 is under water,” it said.

Parts of Venda were also flooding.

