Tropical cyclone Eloise: Limpopo on high alert

The Limpopo provincial disaster management structures are on high alert ahead of tropical cyclone Eloise, which is expected to hit the Vhembe, Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani districts from Sunday.

This as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a watch for disruptive rain over northern Limpopo this evening, spreading to the central parts of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Dark clouds are gathering on the mountain. It seems cyclone Eloise is approaching. Our Disaster Management systems need to be on high alert. pic.twitter.com/PXkJuk9Vnt — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 23, 2021

Eloise will see heavy rains and strong winds likely to cause damage to roads and bridges, over-flooding of rivers and Eskom power lines.

ALSO READ: Disruptive rainfall warning issued for parts of SA on Monday afternoon

The province’s disaster management structures are on alert for any eventuality, while districts have activated their Joint Operation Centres to swiftly deal with any eventuality.

“All role players have been activated: Office of Premier, SAPS, SANDF, Social Development, Health, Red Cross, Public Works, Eskom and Salga,” said the Limpopo provincial government.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Basikopo Makamu, who is also responsible for disaster management in the province, has advised people of Vhembe, Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani, to stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above their ankles.

ALSO READ: Tropical storm Eloise likely to cause increased rainfall in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to a higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” warned Basikopo.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in the province have been shared on social media.

Rain falling in Punda Maria camp. #TropicalCycloneEloise pic.twitter.com/Xw85uC7irs — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 23, 2021

Clouds moving in over northern Kruger.#TropicalCycloneEloise pic.twitter.com/rzSPAtIEtD — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 23, 2021

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.