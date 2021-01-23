Weather 23.1.2021 06:48 pm

Tropical cyclone Eloise: Limpopo on high alert

The Limpopo provincial disaster management structures are on high alert ahead of tropical cyclone Eloise, which is expected to hit the Vhembe, Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani districts from Sunday.

This as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a watch for disruptive rain over northern Limpopo this evening, spreading to the central parts of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Eloise will see heavy rains and strong winds likely to cause damage to roads and bridges, over-flooding of rivers and Eskom power lines.

The province’s disaster management structures are on alert for any eventuality, while districts have activated their Joint Operation Centres to swiftly deal with any eventuality.

“All role players have been activated: Office of Premier, SAPS, SANDF, Social Development, Health, Red Cross, Public Works, Eskom and Salga,” said the Limpopo provincial government.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Basikopo Makamu, who is also responsible for disaster management in the province, has advised people of Vhembe, Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani, to stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above their ankles.

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to a higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” warned Basikopo.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in the province have been shared on social media.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

