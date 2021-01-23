IN PICS: Gariep and Van der Kloof dams overflowing

The recent rains have helped the Gariep and Van der Kloof dams by the Orange River, with overflowing banks captured.

Pictures have been shared on Twitter and can be seen below.

In other weather news, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that Tropical Storm Eloise is set to intensify from Saturday evening before making landfall in Mozambique.

In a statement on Friday, Eskom said it assessed the risks and the possible impact on its infrastructure and the provision of electricity in the areas.

“Eskom has put contingency plans in place and our teams are on standby to do everything possible to mitigate these risks. Several plans are in place in anticipation of the storm, and Eskom is also covering a wider area than what is predicted by the weather specialists to ensure we are not caught off guard.

“With the heavy rainfall and storms will hit most parts of Mpumalanga, where most of our power stations are situated and may reach Lephalale, where two of our other large power stations are situated. These power stations have been alerted and have begun making preparations to implement the ‘wet coal’ contingency plans,” the power utility said.

The power utility further said some of its towers in Mozambique were also vulnerable to the storm.

“The storm will also cross the transmission lines that import approximately 1,000MW of power into South Africa from Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique.

Eskom added that it is working with the National Disaster Management Centre, the Provincial Disaster Management Centres in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal to ensure minimal disruption of supply to customers.







