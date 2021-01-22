Kruger National Park on high alert as Eloise hits Mozambique

The Kruger National Park (KNP) says it is on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique.

According to reports from the South African Weather Services (SAWS), various parts of the KNP – particularly in the far north – will be affected by major rainfall and strong winds over the coming weekend, specifically on Sunday, due to the tropical storm.

The park said its disaster management teams and “external role players” had been placed on high alert and were monitoring the cyclone’s paths as it approaches land fall.

KNP managing executive Gareth Coleman said: “Our scientists, in conjunction with the South African Weather Services, are closely monitoring developments and will advise on whether we need to evacuate camps in the affected areas or not. As a precautionary measure, we have already closed all gravel roads and some facilities in the Pafuri area after heavy rains which fell in the evening of 20 January 2021.”

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised that persons with bookings at flagged camps in the far north, such as the Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bushveld camps as well as Sable Hide, would be accommodated at the Letaba, Mopani, Shingwedzi and Punda Maria rest camps.

“Emergency teams are on standby in the park monitoring the situation and will be activated if there is any danger. We urge tourists to be extra cautious during this period and to call our emergency number for any assistance only on 076-801-9679 or 013-735-0197/4064,” Coleman said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

