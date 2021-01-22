KZN disaster management teams on high alert as Eloise approaches

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has placed disaster management teams in the province on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Eloise approaches.

This after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of heavy downpours that have the potential to cause flooding in various parts of the province, particularly, in the northern areas.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in the uMkhanyakude District to prepare for emergency response to all incidents related to the storm if necessary.

ALSO READ: Tropical Cyclone Eloise set to intensify, warns SA Weather Service

Eloise is currently situated in the Mozambique Channel and is expected to make land fall in Mozambique.

According to the latest update from the SAWS, the intensity of the storms that could be experienced by the province was greatly reduced.

Hlomuka, however, said as a precaution, communities situated in the low lying areas were being warned to be on high alert.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: Five die as Netcare helicopter crashes in KZN

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.