KZN disaster management teams on high alert as Eloise approaches

Citizen reporter
Limpopo, parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will likely see an increase in rainfall from this weekend, due to Tropical storm Eloise. Picture for illustration: iStock.

As a precaution, communities situated in the low lying areas have been warned to be on high alert.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has placed disaster management teams in the province on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Eloise approaches.

This after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of heavy downpours that have the potential to cause flooding in various parts of the province, particularly, in the northern areas.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in the uMkhanyakude District to prepare for emergency response to all incidents related to the storm if necessary.

Eloise is currently situated in the Mozambique Channel and is expected to make land fall in Mozambique.

According to the latest update from the SAWS, the intensity of the storms that could be experienced by the province was greatly reduced.

Hlomuka, however, said as a precaution, communities situated in the low lying areas were being warned to be on high alert.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

