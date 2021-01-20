Tropical Cyclone Eloise set to intensify, warns SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that Tropical Storm Eloise is set to intensify from Saturday evening before making landfall in Mozambique.

On Tuesday, the SAWS classified Eloise as a moderate tropical storm, with a central pressure slightly less than 1000 hPa (hectopascal).

Eloise is currently situated over the northern parts of Madagascar, and is expected to move south-westwards and enter Mozambique on Thursday.

“Once it enters these warm waters, Eloise is expected to intensify further, reaching intense tropical cyclone intensity on Saturday, just before making landfall around Vilankulos, Mozambique in the evening,” said the SAWS.

This will result in storms, excessive rain and destructive winds are expected along the Mozambique coastline and adjacent interior.

After making landfall, Eloise is expected to track further south-westwards towards the border of South Africa and Mozambique.

While overland, weakening is expected to take place. However, extreme rainfall is still expected over southern Mozambique, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces as well as northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and continuing into Monday.

Possible impacts of the rain include widespread flooding, damage to roads and bridges as well as possible displacement of affected communities.

Gauteng and North West provinces are also expected to receive rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, however, it is not expected to be of a damaging nature.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

