Rainy weather causes flooding, slows down traffic in Protea Glen

On Monday morning, rainy weather resulted in widespread flooding, especially across Gauteng, with flooding before the Protea Glen exit, Soweto, in the afternoon slowing down traffic.
JHB – N12 West: #Flooding before the Protea Glen exit – SLOW TRAFFIC
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 11, 2021
Meanwhile, on Monday morning a taxi reportedly lost control at the corner of Beyers Naudé Drive and Judith Street, next to Melville Nature Reserve. A driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Elsewhere, a bridge in Centurion was flooded, causing disruptions to the flow of traffic.
Road manager of towing company services Precision Tow-in Service, Brian Smith, said they had to conduct a number of recoveries at the bridge on Rabie and End streets.
ALSO READ: Disruptive rainfall warning issued for parts of SA on Monday afternoon
Main And Nelmapius closed @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @GrootFM @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/0aTfrAoWiu
— precision tow-in service (@precision_tow) January 11, 2021
The company earlier tweeted that three taxis were stuck in a flooded road next to Centurion Mall on Monday morning.
There were also reports of flooding in Orlando West, Soweto, following the rainfall experience in Gauteng on Monday.
Soweto: #Flooding #OrlandoWest https://t.co/hMyiaGxccI
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 11, 2021
The South African Weather Service issued a warning for disruptive rainfall for parts of South Africa on Monday afternoon.
Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.