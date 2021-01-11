Disruptive rainfall warning issued for parts of SA on Monday afternoon

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert level 2 yellow warning for disruptive rainfall, for the Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and the Eastern Cape.

On Monday morning, rainy weather resulted in widespread flooding, especially across Gauteng, which has been experiencing consistent rainfall since Sunday.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, in Centurion, Nellmapius Road was closed off due to flooding under the railway bridge.

SAWS forecaster, Luthando Masimini said the afternoon’s disruptive rainfall was predicted for the western and southern parts of the Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of North West, and the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Masimini said showers and thundershowers were isolated for the central parts of the Northern Cape but scattered in the northeast of the province. Scattered-to-widespread showers in the Free State are expected, as well as in the western parts of the North West, where they will be isolated in the eastern part of the province.

Nothing was expected for Limpopo, with thunderstorms expected in the southwest of Mpumalanga and the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Masimini said.

Scattered thundershowers were expected to affect the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, which will be isolated in the western parts of the province.

The Western Cape is expecting light rain in the evening on the south coast and the adjacent interior of the province, Masimini said.

