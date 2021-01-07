Free State farmers welcome rains, but lament worn roads, damaged crops

Many farmers in the Free State are rejoicing over the good rains that have occurred in the province recently but along with the rains also come numerous challenges.

This includes the conditions of roads, especially in rural areas, and damage to crops.

According to a survey done among Free State Agriculture members, most districts received above-average rainfall so far this summer.

According to Koot Naude, regional representative in the Ngwathe district (which includes towns such as Heilbron, Edenville, and Parys), there was currently no flood damage in the area although some fields had been washed away.

Naude said that in some parts, sunflower plantings still needed to be done but that the wet conditions did not allow it.

A major concern, however, was the condition of roads in the district.

“The condition of roads has deteriorated even more and in some parts, roads are completely impassable,” says Naude.

The Nketoana district, with towns such as Reitz and Lindley, has already received 100mm over the weekend alone.

According to Nollie Steyn, regional representative for the district, there were still quite a few farmers who had to harvest wheat.

Also in this district, the condition of roads was now very problematic for farmers.

Meanwhile, certain farmers in the Hoopstad and Bultfontein districts were in despair due to severe flood damage to not only fields, but to houses as well.

In addition to the damaged infrastructure, there was also the possibility that the farmers could lose their crops.

Free State Agriculture said it was in talks with the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province to alleviate the current conditions.

