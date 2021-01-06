Expect thunderstorms, hail over parts of Tshwane, warns weather service

An alert has been issued for strong thunderstorms with potentially heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds over parts of the Tshwane metro, moving eastward.

The South African Weather Service (SAW) has said there are several alerts across the country for Wednesday and Thursday.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said there was a level 4 alert on Wednesday for heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding of informal and formal roads in the southern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of Limpopo – spreading to the northern parts of the province.

Chiloane said on Wednesday afternoon there was a huge storm over the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Chiloane added that the western parts of Gauteng on Wednesday experienced storms, which were forecasted to continue intermittently through out the night until Thursday.

“There is an 80% chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms over Gauteng on Thursday,” Chiloane said.

The northern parts of the country, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the North West, including the northern parts of the Free State were “busy” and “very active” in terms of weather conditions, Chiloane said.

