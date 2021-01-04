Weather 4.1.2021 11:35 am

Severe thunderstorms expected over Northern Cape, says weather service

Makhosandile Zulu
There is also a 30% chance of thunderstorms over Gauteng, the weather service said.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says severe thunderstorms are expected over the Northern Cape on Monday afternoon.

SAW forecaster Bransby Bulo said on Monday morning there were thunderstorms in Upington and Kimberley.

Bulo said the thunderstorms stretched from the south-eastern parts of Namibia, through the northern parts of the Northern Cape, into the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, in the Ladysmith and Newcastle areas.

Bulo added that there was 60% to 80% chance of thunderstorms in these parts of the country on Monday, with a yellow warning issued for the Northern Cape.

There is also a 30% chance of thunderstorms over Gauteng, which was cloudy on Monday morning, Bulo said.

