Rain signals good harvest year, say agricultural bodies

A good harvest year ahead is expected, with a promising rainy season on the cards for the country. Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz), said after driving through the eastern regions of South Africa last month, he is hopeful for yet another good agricultural outlook in 2021. “It is beautiful and uplifting scenery out there in the fields – green and lush. The past few months’ rains have ensured that farmers completed planting on time and further provided conducive growing conditions for crops,” he said. Sihlobo also noted the grazing veld has benefited...

Sihlobo also noted the grazing veld has benefited along with other agricultural sub-sectors, such as the horticulture and wildlife industries.

He said if you drive into any game lodge in the countryside of South Africa, the bush and veld have rejuvenated and animals seem to be in good shape.

“This is a notable improvement from this time last year when a severe drought in parts of South Africa threatened the wildlife industry,” he said.

“While I haven’t done any scientific assessment of the crop conditions per se, the observations from a distance and conversations with farmers in various regions have reaffirmed my optimism about the agricultural performance in 2021.”

Bertus van der Westhuizen, chair of farming body TLU SA, said farmers are excited about the above-average rainfall, especially in the northern Free State between Heidelberg and Sasolburg. “We are looking forward to a good harvest year. The grass is green and the dams are filling up. Alternatively, drought and animals starving to death.”

Van der Westhuizen said in 2018, the rain was nearly two months late, which had a big impact on the farming community.

He also explained in January 2018, only 60mm of rain was recorded, versus the 106mm of rain recorded the following year.

In January 2020, the rainfall was recorded at a low 46mm.

“This year we have already recorded 52mm of rain for the month of January.”

Van der Westhuizen said an average of 50 to 80mm of rain a month would an ideal rainfall.

“The rain is always welcome.”

South Africa Weather Service forecaster Venetia Phakula said the recent rainy season the country has experienced is an above-normal rainfall.

“It’s a La Nina season which is normally a very wet season. Above-normal rainfall is thus expected.”

The recent rainfall the past two days over Gauteng followed after a tropical cyclone, Charlene, passed onto land on 31 December and was caused by the low-pressure moving through Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, and into the country.

“This is the cause of the heavy rains reported over Gauteng the past few days and will continue for the next seven days,” Phakula said.

