Rain signals good harvest year, say agricultural bodies

Weather 1 hour ago

In January 2020, the rainfall was recorded at a low 46mm. This year, 52mm of rain has already been recorded in the northern Free State between Heidelberg and Sasolburg.

Marizka Coetzer
04 Jan 2021
05:17:29 AM
Picture: iStock

A good harvest year ahead is expected, with a promising rainy season on the cards for the country. Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz), said after driving through the eastern regions of South Africa last month, he is hopeful for yet another good agricultural outlook in 2021. “It is beautiful and uplifting scenery out there in the fields – green and lush. The past few months’ rains have ensured that farmers completed planting on time and further provided conducive growing conditions for crops,” he said. Sihlobo also noted the grazing veld has benefited...

