Services restored at Leratong Hospital after overnight floods

Various setions of Leratong Hospital were adversely affected by floods from late on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

All frontline areas, the emergency casualty area and X-ray departments were all affected, as well as patient records and all wards on the ground floor of the hospital, said CEO Dr Keke Moloi.

ALSO READ: Gauteng welcomes 227 Christmas babies

No patients were affected by the incident, however, she confirmed.

Services have been restored at Leratong Hospital after it was affected by floods latsnight! Casualty, X-Ray area and Records area were amongst affected areas. Dr Keke Moloi Hospital CEO explains#GGT2030 #StaySafe @DrMokgethi @KwaraKekana @SamuelModiba @GautengHealth pic.twitter.com/xEKgo5Xuer — West Rand District Health Services (@WestRandHealth) January 2, 2021

The situation in the casualty, frontline and X-ray departments was resolved on Saturday morning and the hospital was later reopened, attributed to the Mogale municipality dispatching officials to suck the water out of the affected parts of the building, Moloi said.

Thank you to the team from @GautengEMS, Mogale City Municipality, Cleaning Department in the facility and others for the quick response in helping to resolve the issue. No patients were affected by the flooding in the various areas. pic.twitter.com/yOEYcD4Lnv — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 2, 2021

The situation has stabilised, but staff are still working hard to clear all water from the hospital.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.