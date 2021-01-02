Weather 2.1.2021 05:58 pm

Services restored at Leratong Hospital after overnight floods

Services have been restored at Leratong Hospital, after overnight floods affected various sections of the building. Image: Twitter/@WestRandHealth

All frontline areas, the emergency casualty area and X-ray departments were all affected, as well as patient records and all wards on the ground floor of the hospital.

Various setions of Leratong Hospital were adversely affected by floods from late on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning. 

All frontline areas, the emergency casualty area and X-ray departments were all affected, as well as patient records and all wards on the ground floor of the hospital, said CEO Dr Keke Moloi.

No patients were affected by the incident, however, she confirmed. 

The situation in the casualty, frontline and X-ray departments was resolved on Saturday morning and the hospital was later reopened, attributed to the Mogale municipality dispatching officials to suck the water out of the affected parts of the building, Moloi said. 

The situation has stabilised, but staff are still working hard to clear all water from the hospital. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

