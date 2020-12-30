SAWS predicts a wet NYE as SA enters 2021

As South Africans enter into the New Year, 2021, most provinces will experience rainfall with possible heavy rain in places over KwaZulu Natal, Free State, the North West Province, and Mpumalanga.

This is according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) which says on New Year’s Eve (NYE), KwaZulu Natal (KZN) will see significant falls in places as well as the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

“These heavy falls are expected to continue into New Year (1 January 2021) spreading in places to the Free State, North West, and Mpumalanga,” said the SAWS in a statement.

Provinces like Gauteng and Limpopo will also experience rain during this period but so far no heavy falls are indicated by the SAWS models.

The SAWS says the rainfall is expected to continue into the weekend (2-3 January 2021) for the same provinces extending in places over the Northern Cape.

“This rain is due to tropical moisture is being drawn over the central interior of South Africa extending to the east and the south-east,” they say.

The country will not only experience rainfall but also windy conditions and a drop in temperatures, especially the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

In the Greater SADC region, a tropical storm “Chalane” is currently between Madagascar and central Mozambique, where it is causing heavy rain in places with flooding and strong winds.

This storm is expected to move over the north-central areas of Mozambique on Wednesday, where heavy rain and incidents of flooding will be confined, spreading to Malawi and northern Zimbabwe and continuing on Thursday.

“It is this system that will contribute towards good to heavy rains over South Africa from Friday,” said the SAWS.

They warned that the rain could lead to severe thunderstorms that could lead to localized flooding, with flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads.

They also warned of the possible displacement of affected communities, and a danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water, especially in KZN on New Year’s Eve extending to the Free State, the North West Province and Mpumalanga on 1 January 2021.

